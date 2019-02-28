Filed Under:Arrest, Cannabis

RUMSEY (CBS13) — Five people are behind bars after reportedly burglarizing a cannabis cultivation facility near Rumsey, including two minors.

It happened early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they located and stopped a vehicle about 20 minutes after the burglary call came in. In that vehicle, they found 184 pounds of processed marijuana worth around $129,000.

Deputies arrested:

  • Chad Hart, 26, from Sacramento
  • Terrell McCall, 20, from Sacramento
  • Salvador Rodriguez, 31, from Sacramento
  • Two unnamed teens from Sacramento

All five are facing burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy charges.

