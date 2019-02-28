Comments
RUMSEY (CBS13) — Five people are behind bars after reportedly burglarizing a cannabis cultivation facility near Rumsey, including two minors.
It happened early Thursday morning.
Deputies say they located and stopped a vehicle about 20 minutes after the burglary call came in. In that vehicle, they found 184 pounds of processed marijuana worth around $129,000.
Deputies arrested:
- Chad Hart, 26, from Sacramento
- Terrell McCall, 20, from Sacramento
- Salvador Rodriguez, 31, from Sacramento
- Two unnamed teens from Sacramento
All five are facing burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy charges.