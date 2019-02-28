Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — The inaugural season of the UC Davis Women’s Beach Volleyball team starts Saturday.
The Aggies will play a doubleheader against Sacramento State starting at 11am at Livermore Park in Folsom.
This is the first time the school has fielded a beach volleyball team, with most of its players coming from the Aggies’ indoor team.
Wet weather this year has kept the team off the sound, however, with most of its practices happening indoors. The team didn’t practice on sand until February 11.