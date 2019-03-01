PIONEER (CBS13) – A man wanted on warrants is in jail after allegedly threatening law enforcement officers in Amador County.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fight in progress in a Pioneer trailer park Thursday evening.

When they arrived, one of the suspects – Brian Travis Smith – ran into the woods. Deputies say Smith was wanted for two outstanding warrants.

Deputies say, while looking for him, Smith allegedly said he was going to shoot them.

The deputies took cover and called for backup. After more deputies and California Highway Patrol officers got to the scene, Smith was arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Smith has been booked into Amador County Jail and is facing felony charges.