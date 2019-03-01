



— Woodland Police are asking for the public’s help catching the person or people responsible for a series of arsons since the beginning of the year.

The latest incident happened about a week ago when neighbors were rocked out of their sleep at about 10:30 at night by an explosion and came out to find a car on fire.

“We just felt this severe thunderous explosion. It shook the whole house,” said Lucy Salazar.

Salazar and her husband couldn’t believe their eyes when they looked around the corner.

“It exploded at least four times,” said Salazar.

That was one of 15 separate incidents authorities are investigating in the City of Woodland since the first of the year. Four vehicles were either set on fire or someone tried to set them on fire.

“We don’t know if it’s one person or maybe two, three,” Sgt. Dallas Hyde said.

Woodland police say cars and vegetation have been targeted. The culprits are targeting palm trees in an area between Cottonwood and East St and Lincoln Ave and Beamer.

“These are happening late at night, so there’s not the same type of traffic as you would in the daytime,” Hyde said.

Jessie Ortiz lives in the area where the arsons are occurring. He moved to woodland from Sunnyvale in 2003.

“It was a really nice city, relaxed and calm, and now starting from last year to this year, it’s starting to get crazy,” said Ortiz.

Community members and authorities are concerned—crimes could escalate.

“With many crimes, when someone gets away with it once, it could progress,” said Sgt. Hyde.

For now, residents will pay attention to their palm trees.

“I don’t know… I better put a fence around it,” said Salazar.

Authorities are asking anyone with information please contact Woodland Police Dept. at (530)-661-7851