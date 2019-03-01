



— A survey by WalletHub says California is near the top of a list that’s not very nice. The results show we’re one of the most sinful states in the U.S., and it’s something not everyone is proud about.

Nevada tops the list of most sinful states, and Vermont is the state with the most virtue.

Many people aren’t surprised to learn Californians are living in sin. When it comes to lust, we’re number two in the nation. And we like to look good in the Golden State, which explains why we came in third for vanity.

Feeling jealous too? That makes sense because we’re number nine in that category.

So congratulations California on being one of the most sinful states, all the others will just have to envy us.

You can check out the full list here!