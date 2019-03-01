



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was seen in a confrontation with his wife that resulted in her falling out of a chair and onto the ground in an incident caught on video Friday.

The video, published by TMZ Sports, was shot by an eyewitness who saw the couple in a public park.

S.F. Giants CEO Larry Baer In Physical Altercation with Wife on Video https://t.co/bcGo8ot49c — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2019

In the video, Baer is seen forcibly grabbing something from the hand of his wife, Pam, as she tumbles to the ground and screams. It then shows others in the park yelling back and forth. Baer appears to yell, “Stop, Pam. Stop.”

The San Francisco Police Department said they are “looking into alleged the incident.”

