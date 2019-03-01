MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a man suspected of abusing a 19-month-old child in Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to Page Court in the Modesto area to investigate a report of child abuse. When they got to the scene, the suspect – 22-year-old Alejandro Cabrera – took off.

Cabrera managed to jump over some fences and got away.

The baby had suffered bruises and other injuries in the incident, investigators say.

Deputies are still looking for Cabrera. He is wanted for child abuse charges as well as probation violations.

Anyone who knows where Cabrera might be is asked to call 911.