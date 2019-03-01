  • CBS13On Air

sexual assault, softball


WOODLAND (CBS13) — A 42-year-old softball coach from Arizona was arraigned in Yolo County Friday for multiple counts of sexual assault on two juvenile female victims.

The complaint against Buck Maldonado Thomas alleges the crimes occurred during the summer of 2018 while he was working as a batting coach for the victims. One victim is from Loomis, and the other is from West Sacramento.

The Yolo County District Attorney believes Thomas may have victimized other clients of his batting instruction business. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Thomas is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator, Jennifer Davis at (530) 666-8180.

Thomas plead not guilty at his arraignment. He is due back in court on March 15.

He is currently being held at the Yolo County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

