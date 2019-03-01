  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Little Caesars


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Little Caesars released a statement warning customers of a fraudulent coupon that may download a virus onto their devices.

The coupon states “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary”.

The pizza company said it did not make or distribute the coupon and are monitoring the situation so they can resolve the issue.

