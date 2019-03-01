



— A student at Del Campo High School jumped into action this week to save his best friend’s life.

Drake Bender and Wolfgang Stover were walking away from the cafeteria at Del Campo High when Stover started choking on a chicken nugget.

“He stopped talking and started coughing and snorting and making all kinds of sounds and put his hands right here,” Drake said.

“I looked at Drake and he was like, ‘Are you ok?’ and, I was like, *gasp* and then he started doing the Heimlich maneuver on me,” Wolfgang said.

The two friends recreated the dramatic moment, showing CBS13 crews exactly where it happened.

READ ALSO: No Laughing Matter: Clown Suspected Of Assaulting Family In Stockton Behind Bars

Drake had received emergency training in the Boy Scouts and also in school, so he knew exactly what to do when he saw his friend in distress. It turned out Drake did it exactly right and saved Wolfgang’s life.

“I was like, ‘oh my god thank you. I don’t know what I would have done without you.’ I texted him later that night and I was like, ‘Drake for real? You just saved my life today and I really appreciate that and I’m glad we’re friends.’ And, what did he text back? He’s like, ‘it’s no biggie,'” Wolfgang said.

This is not the first challenge Drake has overcome. He was born blind in both eyes and now only has partial vision in one.