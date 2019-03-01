MARIPOSA (CBS13) – A search is on for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Mariposa County early Friday morning.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 46-year-old Joseph Speakman was discovered missing from the Mount Bullion Conservation Camp a little after 4 a.m.

Authorities say Speakman was last seen during the inmate count at 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Several agencies, including Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol, are helping in the search for Speakman.

Speakman has been in custody since June 2018 for a four-year sentence out of Santa Barbara County for vehicle theft.

Anyone who sees Speakman or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.