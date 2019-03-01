



— The Meridian Fire chief is facing a felony after a dispute with his neighbor.

Jason Cooper, 43 was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbor and the puppies on his property, and then burn his house down.

Cooper says he was getting ready to take several puppies to a shelter after they turned up on his neighbor’s property, but an argument escalated with the neighbor.

The Appeal-Democrat reported he is charged for “threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.”

He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery for an alleged incident from two days prior.

Cooper has posted bail and will be in court Monday.