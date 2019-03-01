



— Police say 41-year-old Matthew Davies is the man behind the mask they’ve been looking for since Halloween.

Davies, who was dressed as a clown, was reportedly screaming at children trick-or-treating in the area of Chesapeake Circle when someone confronted him and told him to stop.

ALSO: Police: Man In Clown Mask Attacked Stockton Trick-Or-Treaters

That’s when police say Halloween turned violent, with Davies hitting the victim in the side of the head with a bottle.

The victim was treated at a Stockton hospital.

Davies is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.