STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say 41-year-old Matthew Davies is the man behind the mask they’ve been looking for since Halloween.

Davies, who was dressed as a clown, was reportedly screaming at children trick-or-treating in the area of Chesapeake Circle when someone confronted him and told him to stop.

That’s when police say Halloween turned violent, with Davies hitting the victim in the side of the head with a bottle.

The victim was treated at a Stockton hospital.

Davies is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

 

