Filed Under:Oakland, teacher strike


OAKLAND (CBS SF) —  The Oakland Education Association announced Friday afternoon that the union reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District to end the ongoing teachers strike that had entered its seventh day.

The Oakland Education Association posted the news on the organization’s website at about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The OEA said it would be posting the complete tentative agreement later Friday afternoon.

“This is a historic contract with a win in every major proposal we made, that moves us toward a win for the schools Oakland students deserve!” the statement on the OEA site read.

The teachers will receive an 11 percent raise over four years with a three percent bonus upon the ratification of the new contract. They also received a promise for additional counselors, RSPs, psychologists, speech pathologists and other support staff, a one student reduction in class size at schools with high needs next year with a one student reduction in class sizes across all schools in 2021-22.

