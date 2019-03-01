



— Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in Lodi Thursday.

Officers said the man was shot in the head on the 200 block of E Vine Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night, according to police.

READ ALSO: Search On For Modesto Man Suspected Of Abusing 19-Month-Old Baby

Upon investigation, officers said this does not appear to be a random shooting, but they have not discovered what the motive is.

LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #19-1226)