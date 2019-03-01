Filed Under:gunshot, Lodi, Shooting investigation


LODI (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in Lodi Thursday.

Officers said the man was shot in the head on the 200 block of E Vine Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night, according to police.

Upon investigation, officers said this does not appear to be a random shooting, but they have not discovered what the motive is.

LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871.  You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.  (Please reference LPD Case #19-1226)

