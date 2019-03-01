  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:snow, tahoe


TAHOE (CBS13) — Caltrans is warning drivers to brace for another weekend of slow going on the highways, especially in the higher elevations.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Friday night at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to last until early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts Donner Pass could receive up to 24 inches of new snow.

Caltrans says drivers should expect chain controls and highway closures on and off during the storm.

They’re also warning drivers not to drive around any road closure signs.

