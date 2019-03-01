  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A search is on for a suspected serial arsonist in Woodland, police say.

According to the Woodland Police Department, there have been 15 separate incidents determined to be arson since the beginning of the year.

Four of the incidents were vehicles set on fire, or at least attempted to. The other incidents were involved with trees or shrubs.

The arsons have been concentrated in an area bordering Cottonwood Street to East Street, and Lincoln Avenue to Beamer Street.

Officers are still investigating but they urge anyone who has information to contact authorities.

