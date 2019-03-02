HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS13) — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office is searching for two girls, age 8 and 5, who they believed walked away from their home.

Caroline Carrico, 5, and Leia Carrico, 8, were last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday outside of their home on the 3000 block of Twin Trees Road in Benbow. Deputies believe the girls walked into the wooded area near their home.

The Sheriff’s office was notified of their disappearance around 6 p.m. Friday. Deputies and Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue and CAL FIRE crews conducted a search of the area that night. The search continued Saturday without success.

Caroline Rose Carrico, age 5, is described as a white female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair with bright purple streaks. She was last seen wearing a maroon rain jacket with white horses, blue jeans and pink boots.

Leia Dorice Carrico, age 8, is described as a white female, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 85 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, with a large freckle on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded long sleeve shirt and purple rain boots.

The public is advised to please avoid the area while search teams are working unless given permission by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

A public tip line has been established for any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Caroline and Leia Carrico at (707) 441-5000.