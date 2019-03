— Protestors had a fairly calm response to the District Attorney’s decision to not file criminal charges against the officers in the Stephon Clark shooting case Saturday.

There were about a hundred protestors that converged at the Sacramento Police Headquarters. All of the police cars were moved out of the parking lot as protestors took over. The protests kicked off with a spark, igniting several Thin Blue Line flags, but remained peaceful for the duration of the night.

Sacramento Black Lives Matter called this protest a place for a safe space where people read poetry and recited spoken word. Breanna Martin was one of a dozen speakers with an emotional message.

“I think what we wanted to do was to hold space and to say Stephon Clark mattered,” Martin said.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder Tanya Faison organized the rally and rejected warnings sent out by the California legislature and business associations Friday, warning of possible violent reactions to the DA’s announcement.

“This is how we get down. This is how BLM does things. What you saw tonight is what we do. So when you see announcements go out that say: put your chairs off your porches and board up your windows, are you kidding me? That’s actually really racist because you’re assuming this based on what?” Faison said.

The reaction to the DA’s decision kept the peace in the Sacramento police parking lot.