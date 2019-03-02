Comments
LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Caltrans is currently requiring chains on several local roads in the foothills and mountains.
Current chain control requirements are:
- I-80 eastbound from Kingvale to Truckee on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires
- I-80 westbound from Truckee to Kingvale on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires
- Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers
- Highway 88 from Ham’s Station to Silver Lake