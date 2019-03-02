Stephon ClarkDA Press Conference Today
LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Caltrans is currently requiring chains on several local roads in the foothills and mountains.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: Drivers Warned To Expect Delays In The Mountains This Weekend

Current chain control requirements are:

  • I-80 eastbound from Kingvale to Truckee on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires
  • I-80 westbound from Truckee to Kingvale on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires
  • Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers
  • Highway 88 from Ham’s Station to Silver Lake

