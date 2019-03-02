California Named One Of The Most Sinful States A survey by WalletHub says California is near the top of a list that's not very nice.

BREAKING NEWS: DA Decision In Stephon Clark Shooting Investigation Coming Today

Mother Says 10-15 Second 'Momo' Video Almost Killed Her FamilyAn internet troll may be on your child's computer and experts warn to watch out.

Capitol Staff Warned As Sacramento Awaits DA's Stephon Clark DecisionIt's been almost a year since Stephon Clark was shot and killed by two police officers, and the DA may make an announcement about the case in the next few days.

2 Shot In Residential Area Of North HighlandsSheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two on the 4000 block of Santa Fe Way in North Highlands.

A Huge, Strange-Looking Fish Washed Up On A California Beach. Scientists Say It's A FirstThis is the extraordinary tale of how a massive, strange-looking fish wound up on a beach on the other side of the world from where it lives.

2 Arrested After Body Of Murder Victim Pulled Out Of San Francisco BayPolice have made arrests in connection to the murder case of a man whose body was found in the San Francisco Bay.

Is California Out Of The Drought?So the big question on everyone's mind is: is California officially out of the drought? The short answer is yes.

U.S. Reissues Travel Warning For The Bahamas, Urges Tourists 'To Use Caution'The U.S. State Department re-issued a travel warning this week which recommends visitors use extreme caution in the Bahamas.

JetBlue Offering Free Flights For A Year If You Delete All Your Instagram PostsHow would you like to travel for free for an entire year?