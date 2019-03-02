Stephon ClarkDA Press Conference Today
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCollege Basketball
    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephon Clark’s name has been in the Sacramento headlines for a year. Here are some of the most memorable images from the case.

Swipe through the photos below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s