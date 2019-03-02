SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephon Clark’s name has been in the Sacramento headlines for a year. Here are some of the most memorable images from the case.
Stephon ClarkSource: Clark Family
Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento PoliceSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Rev. Al Sharpton, left, speaks to Stevante Clark during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images)
US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RIGHTS-JUSTICEStevante Clark shouts while hanging out of a car window as he departs his brother Stephon Clark's funeral in Sacramento, California on March 29, 2018.
Stephon Clark, an unarmed African American, was shot and killed by police on March 18, 2018 at his grandmother's home. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-RIGHTS-JUSTICETOPSHOT - Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, addresses fellow protesters in response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California on March 28, 2018.
Stephon Clark, an unarmed African American, was shot and killed by police on March 18th at his grandmother's home. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento PoliceSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Stevante Clark, whose brother Stephon was shot and killed by Sacramento police, reacts as he meets with mourners outside of the funeral services for Stephon at the Bayside Boss Church on March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Funeral services were held for Stephon Clark who was shot and killed by Sacramento police who thought he was carrying a gun over a week ago. Clark was found to only have a cell phone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento PoliceSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Stevante Clark, whose brother Stephon was shot and killed by Sacramento police, hugs a mourner outside of the funeral services for Stephon at the Bayside Boss Church on March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Funeral services were held for Stephon Clark who was shot and killed by Sacramento police who thought he was carrying a gun over a week ago. Clark was found to only have a cell phone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento PoliceSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, left, walks with Stevante Clark during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images)
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon ClarkSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: Stevante Clark, (L) brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds packed a special city council at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon ClarkSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds packed a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon ClarkStevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark (right) disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds packed a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Death Of Stephon ClarkSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds packed a special city council at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Activists Protest Death Of Stephon Clark During Day Of Action In SacramentoSACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 04: Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration in front of the offices of Sacramento district attorney Anne Marie Schubert on April 4, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Over 100 Black Lives Matter protesters rallied during a day of action outside of the Sacramento district attorney office demanding justice for Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: California Highway Patrol officers confront a Black Lives Matter protester as he marches Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters surround a California Highway Patrol car as it attempts to drive down a street during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters hold their fists in the air as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters chant as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters chant as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters hold their fists in the air as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A California Highway Patrol officer is confronted by a Black Lives Matter protesters during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A Black Live Matter protester carries an umbrella as he marches during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters chant as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A Black Lives Matter protester holds a sign as he marches on Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A Black Live Matter protester wears a shirt with a photo of Stephon Clark during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A California Highway Patrol officer confronts Black Lives Matter protesters as they run onto Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A Black Lives Matter protesters run onto Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters block Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A Black Lives Matter protester jumps a California Highway Patrol car on Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters stand on a California Highway Patrol car on Interstate 5 during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration outside of Sacramento City Hall on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters hold signs as they stage a demonstration outside of Sacramento City Hall on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Lives Matter protesters hold signs as they stage a demonstration outside of Sacramento City Hall on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters hold their fists in the air as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: A protester uses a bullhorn during a Black Lives Matter demonstration inside Sacramento City Hall on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Demonstrators Protest Against Recent Sacramento Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black ManSACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Black Live Matter protesters chant as they block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center during a demonstration on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Sacramento police department after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in the backyard of his grandmother's house following a foot pursuit on Sunday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
