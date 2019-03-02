Stephon ClarkDA Press Conference Today
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCollege Basketball
    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stephon Clark


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Stephon Clark is taking the first steps in a lawsuit against the City of Sacramento over Clark’s death at the hands of Sacramento Police in March.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office is hosting a press conference today regarding investigation into the actions of two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Clark. They reportedly fired more than 20 times less than five seconds after making contact with Clark in the backyard of Clark’s relative’s home. The officers say Clark was pointing an object at them that they determined to be a weapon, but the only item found around Clark was a cellphone.

During the weeks following the shooting, protesters closed down a freeway, interrupting a city council meeting and even quashing attendance at two Sacramento Kings games by blocking the entrances to the Golden 1 Center.

Here’s a look at the events between the March 18 shooting and today.

This story will be updated as more events happen in the case.

MARCH 18, 2018

  • Stephon Clark is shot to death in the backyard of a relative’s home. The circumstances of what happened that night are still under investigation by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Two officers opened fire on Clark, who was suspected of vandalism in the area.

MARCH 19, 2018

  • Sacramento Police release a statement describing the events of the previous night with a promise that video of the incident would be released under an ordinance from the city of Sacramento. The release states that the officers believe that the suspect was pointing an object at them. It would be revealed later that the only object found in him was a cellphone.

MARCH 21, 2018

  • Sacramento Police release body camera and helicopter video of what lead to the shooting of Stephon Clark. The videos show that about five seconds pass from when the first officer chasing Stephon Clark says “gun” and when 20 shots were fired. None of the videos show the vandalism that police allege happened.

MARCH 22, 2018

  • Protesters descended on Sacramento City Hall, demanding action. They also marched and managed to block traffic along Interstate 5 near Downtown Sacramento. From there, they made their way to the Golden 1 Center where the Sacramento Kings were playing the Atlanta Hawks. Protesters locked arm-in-arm outside the arena and many of the fans weren’t able to get inside, forcing the Kings to play with a few hundred fans in attendance.

MARCH 23, 2018

MARCH 27, 2018

MARCH 28, 2018

MARCH 29, 2018

MARCH 30, 2018

MARCH 31, 2018

APRIL 2, 2018

APRIL 4, 2018

APRIL 9, 2018

APRIL 16, 2018

MAY 1, 2018

  • An autopsy from the Sacramento County coroner was at odds with the independent autopsy, saying Clark was shot seven times, not eight, and that three shots hit him from behind, not six. While a toxicology report revealed positive test results for drugs, the levels didn’t indicated intoxication at the time of his shooting.

JULY 10, 2018

JULY 26, 2018

AUGUST 7, 2018:

AUGUST 9, 2018

SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

OCTOBER 9, 2018

OCTOBER 15, 2018

  • Investigators complete additional interviews in the investigation.

OCTOBER 25, 2018

MARCH 1, 2019

  • The Sacramento County District Attorney announces findings on Stephon Clark shooting.

REVISIONS

  • Sept. 6, 2018 – Original timeline
  • Oct. 25, 2018 – Added details from police investigation process released by the Sacramento Police Department.
  • Mar. 1, 2019 – Added information about DA’s office

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s