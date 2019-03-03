SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While several peaceful protests ignited across the city, many gathered under one roof for a service of justice and healing.

The service started with praise and worship from lead pastor and community leader Les Simmons, who offered words of comfort and encouragement.

“We might have to find ourselves building a table big enough for everyone to sit at in order to get to the other side,” says Simmons.

And Reverend Ben McBride brought forth a message on moving forward and turning aside.

“Maybe God’s trying to birth the kind of justice and healing that we want to see but has to happen by us turning aside,” says McBride.

For the community, today’s service was all about being on one accord in the midst of heartache and pain.

Attendee Cherie Garrett thought the message was perfect.

“When anytime a community of people are suffering to come together and know they are not alone and know that god is there for them i feel is incredibly important,” she said.