



— Stevante Clark just announced his family is organizing an entire weekend, honoring his brother’s life.

“This entire weekend will be to honor his legacy and uplift & bring communities together,” says Stevante.

The Stephon Clark Legacy Weekend starts on March 15.

There will be events each day through the 18, which will mark one year since Clark’s death.

Stevante says the final event will be a day of peace and love.

But that’s not to say the family is not still angry about what happened.

Stevante says they are suffering and their hearts are shattered.

And he says the decision to release his brother’s personal text messages & search history was character assassination.

“We’re not sitting here talking about what he ate for dinner,” notes Clark. “It doesn’t matter is all I’m saying. You know we should be looking at these officers. Were there drugs in their system? Let’s look at their phone records. Let’s see what they search on the internet. Let’s play”