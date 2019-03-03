  • CBS13On Air

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — School officials are expressing concern after a group of Newport Beach high school students made a swastika and saluted Hitler at an off-campus party and then posted the photos on social media.

Newport Harbor High School and Costa Mesa High School students posted pictures on Snapchat of students playing beer pong with cups set up like a swastika and saluting Hitler with captions like, “German engeneraing (sic).”

For the complete story, click here.

