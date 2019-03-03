Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman is in the Sacramento jail, charged with voluntary manslaughter, after reportedly stabbing the father of her three children.
It happened late Saturday night at their home on Wardell Way.
Police say 31-year-old Lagette Johnson stabbed the man in the chest.
He later died at a hospital.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.