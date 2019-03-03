  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:domestic, murder, Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman is in the Sacramento jail, charged with voluntary manslaughter, after reportedly stabbing the father of her three children.

It happened late Saturday night at their home on Wardell Way.

Police say 31-year-old Lagette Johnson stabbed the man in the chest.

ALSO: Sacramento Establishes Safe Zones

He later died at a hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

