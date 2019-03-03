Filed Under:Stephon Clark


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — DA Anne Marie Schubert says the days leading up to the shooting are relevant. So relevant that the text messages between Clark and his fiancée were released Saturday.

READ THE DA’s FULL REPORT & THE TEXT MESSAGES HERE

“We have done our very best to strick the right balance between transparency and sensitivity. Between transparency and accuracy,” Schubert said.

For the very first time, it was revealed that Clark was involved in a domestic violence incident with Manni two days before the shooting. Text messages show he threatened to kill himself.

ALSO: DA’s Release Of Stephon Clark’s Personal Texts, Internet Searches Sparks Controversy

Schubert also revealed Clark had searched for ways to commit suicide. Searching things like, “easiest ways to kill yourself” and “how much bleach can i drink
before i die”.

