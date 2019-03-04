



(CNN) — First responders never hesitate to put their lives on the line to save ours. They run toward flames. They jump in the line of fire. They brave extreme weather. All to save lives.

Firefighter Cody Mooney will continue rescuing others even though he’s gone.

The 31-year-old lost a battle with an aggressive brain tumor on Saturday. He was honored in a Littleton, Colorado hospital by his friends, family, other firefighters and hospital staff, who gathered along a hospital corridor to pay tribute to Mooney before his organs were donated.

“Cody was taken from this world too soon,” South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet. “South Metro personnel are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cody and will continue to support his family through this difficult time.”

Mooney’s battle with cancer began in the summer of 2017, but he had his first surgery two weeks ago, according to CNN affiliate KCNC. A few days into his recovery, Mooney began experiencing complications and died Saturday night.

“The amount of people we’ve seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was,” fellow firefighter Sam Phelps told KCNC.

Mooney’s father says he “was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him.”

“He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived,” Kevin Mooney told KCNC.

Mooney leaves behind four children and his wife, who is expecting the couple’s fifth child in a few weeks.

