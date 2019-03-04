  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Commons, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Enhanced security measures are being put in place at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center before the Kings game Monday night, officials say.

The plaza will be closing in the early afternoon, Kings officials say, and will reopen only for ticketed guests. Ticket checks will be done around the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be in place.

As a result of the plaza closing, only ticketed guests will be able to access several DOCO businesses: Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery.

The heightened security comes after people protesting the district attorney’s decision to not charge the officers involved in Stephon Clark’s death shut down Arden Fair Mall on Sunday.

People are being encouraged to get to the arena early.

Tip-off for Kings vs. Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s