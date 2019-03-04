SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Enhanced security measures are being put in place at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center before the Kings game Monday night, officials say.

The plaza will be closing in the early afternoon, Kings officials say, and will reopen only for ticketed guests. Ticket checks will be done around the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be in place.

As a result of the plaza closing, only ticketed guests will be able to access several DOCO businesses: Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery.

The heightened security comes after people protesting the district attorney’s decision to not charge the officers involved in Stephon Clark’s death shut down Arden Fair Mall on Sunday.

People are being encouraged to get to the arena early.

Tip-off for Kings vs. Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m.