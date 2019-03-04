CERES (CBS13) – A fiery crash along Highway 99 has resulted in major injuries, authorities say.

The incident is along the southbound side of the freeway at the Hatch Road offramp, in between Modesto and Ceres. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer with two race cars inside crashed into a milk truck, CHP says.

As of 6 a.m. authorities have opened up two lanes on the freeway, but traffic is backing up for miles.