



— Protestors in the Stephon Clark case will gather in East Sacramento this evening, per sources.

They’re reportedly gathering at Folsom and 50th, and will then march through nearby neighborhoods.

ALSO: Stephon Clark: Protesters Shut Down Arden Fair Mall After DA Decides Not To Charge Officers In Killing

The Table Sacramento, the group organizing the event, says it chose East Sacramento because, quote, “This is a neighborhood that would likely never experience such a tragic and violent loss of one of its residents, so we are bringing the discomfort and pain of our trauma to their doorstep in hopes of spurring their solidarity and political engagement.”

