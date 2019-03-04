  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:eros, Loomis, Placer County Sheriff's Office


LOOMIS (CBS13) – Eros, the Placer County Sheriff’s K9 that was hurt during a shooting spree in January, is back on the streets to fight crime.

Back on Jan. 15, Eros was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle with a suspect who had killed an elderly woman and injured a father of six. Eros had a bullet enter his hip bone and he had to be rushed to surgery.

RELATED: Wounded Placer County K9 Eros Shining Light On K9’s Role In Crime Fighting

Since undergoing the surgery, the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has been recovering at home. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Monday, the Placer County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association posted an update that Eros was back on patrol.

Eros will be recognized on the California State Assembly floor later in March, the association says. The K9 has already been honored by the Loomis city council.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s