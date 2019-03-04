



LOOMIS (CBS13) – Eros, the Placer County Sheriff’s K9 that was hurt during a shooting spree in January, is back on the streets to fight crime.

Back on Jan. 15, Eros was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle with a suspect who had killed an elderly woman and injured a father of six. Eros had a bullet enter his hip bone and he had to be rushed to surgery.

Since undergoing the surgery, the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has been recovering at home. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Monday, the Placer County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association posted an update that Eros was back on patrol.

Eros will be recognized on the California State Assembly floor later in March, the association says. The K9 has already been honored by the Loomis city council.