



NASCAR driver Tanner Thorson was injured in a fiery crash on Highway 99 near Ceres early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near the Hatch Road offramp, between Modesto and Ceres.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson says a pickup truck pulling a trailer carrying two race cars crashed into a milk truck. The milk truck had been slowing down for a cone zone when it was rear-ended by the pickup.

ALSO: Wilderness Training May Have Helped Sisters, 5 And 8, Survive 44 Hours Lost In NorCal Woods

“This could have been really bad, we have active workers out here [who] could have been easily hit or struck by these vehicles,” said Ofc. Thomas Olsen with CHP.

The pickup ended up on the right shoulder and was soon engulfed in flames, but the driver, Tanner Thorson, was able to get out.

Thorson suffered a possible broken arm and leg, CHP says.

The passenger of the milk truck suffered minor injuries, according to CHP. Investigators are looking into whether drowsy driving could have possibly contributed to the crash.

ALSO: Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social Media

Several racing organizations have offered messages of support for Thorson.

“Thankful @Tanner_Thorson is going to be okay following a crash this morning in California. Keeping him and the @TThorsonRacing team in our thougths & sending positive vibes for a speedy recovery. Get well soon! – TSR,” wrote Tony Stewart Racing on Twitter.

Thorson is a 22-year-old Minden, Nevada native who is a part-time racer for NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series and had recently returned full-time to midget racing in the USAC.

Swipe below to see photos from some of Thorson’s races.