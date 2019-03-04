



Enhanced security measures are being put in place at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center before the Kings game Monday night, officials say.

The plaza will be closing in the early afternoon, Kings officials say, and will reopen only for ticketed guests. Ticket checks will be done around the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be in place.

ALSO: Stephon Clark Protestors Shut Down Arden Fair Mall After DA Decides Not To Charge Officers In Killing

As a result of the plaza closing, only ticketed guests will be able to access several DOCO businesses: Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery.

The heightened security comes after people protesting the district attorney’s decision to not charge the officers involved in Stephon Clark’s death shut down Arden Fair Mall on Sunday.

ALSO: DeMarcus Cousins Honors Stephon Clark During Game

People are being encouraged to get to the arena early.

Tip-off for Kings vs. Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Clark was unarmed on the night of March 18, 2018 when he was shot and killed by officers in the backyard of his grandmother’s home. Police responded to reports of someone breaking into vehicles in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood, later found to be Clark, DA Schubert said.

They pursued Clark into his grandmother’s backyard, and when they rounded a corner, saw Clark holding an object they identified as a gun. They shot at Clark 20 times, hitting him eight times.

News of Clark’s death sparked protests throughout the streets of Sacramento, including at the Downtown Commons.

Swipe through photos of protests outside the arena.