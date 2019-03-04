SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette held a press conference tonight near Kaiser South Sacramento where her mother is recovering

She chose not to give a health update but rather lash out at groups she claims are using her son’s name for profit.

Sequette Clark says news that the DA would not charge officers in her son’s death put her mother in the hospital Saturday, but the topic was for another day.

“My mother after the DA’s decision momentarily died okay so we’re not going to talk about that,” she said.

Instead, she took issue with community groups hosting events in the name Stephon Clark allegedly looking to profit.

“It was brought to my attention that Les Simmons sent out an email implying that they stood alongside the Clark family,” says Clark.

A forum for justice and healing will be held Tuesday at the South Sacramento Christian Center, nowhere on the flyer is the Clark family mentioned or money exchanged

“I’m definitely hurt that my name was mentioned in any negative light,” says Pastor Les Simmons. “I’m going to put my efforts at really supporting our community.”