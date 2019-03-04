



— The bike has been located and returned. CBS13 is told it has about $300 in damages.

DAVIS (CBS13) — A local deaf mother is speaking out through an interpreter after her only mode of personal transportation was stolen.

Sarah Waegli has her hands full with two young children, Hannah and Jayden, and she also teaches American Sign Language. But being deaf and partially blind has its parameters.

“I really have to depend on other people lot, my husband to drive me around. That’s part of the reason why we moved to Davis so that I could bike everywhere,” Sarah Waegli said.

With a brand new bike that she got just three weeks ago, she could do it all.

“Now I felt like ‘Yay! I’m a normal mom. I can pick up my kids from school, I can drop them off at school,’” she exclaimed. “I could just be independent and free.”

But Monday, in broad daylight, and with three heavy duty locks strapping the bike to a pole, it disappeared.

“And now it’s all gone,” she said.

It was a big hit to this family of four.

“It’s really the family car, my kids are heartbroken about it too,” she said.

“I hate now that it’s gone,” her son Jayden said. “I mostly am mad now that it’s gone.”

“We already had an old cargo bike, but this new one was a whole new level of independence for her,” Sarah’s husband Andrew said.

Sarah believes whoever took it had a plan.

“I feel like the thief was probably somebody that had a lot of resources, more resources than just the regular thief that was walking by and took it and thought ‘that’s a nice bike’ of crime of opportunity, because this is a very large bike,” she said.

The family hopes the bike is returned, no questions asked.

“I pray that they change their mind and give every stolen bike back even ones that aren’t ours,” said Jayden.

“Bring mom‘s bike back,” little Hannah said.

They want those thieves to know all that they took.

“You stole my independence. It’s not a bike, you stole my independence,” Sarah said.

Sarah has had an outpouring of support through social media, people definitely have their eyes open and looking for this bike.

It’s a three-wheeler with a red front cargo for the kids and has a pink removable canopy to keep the rain out.

If you have any information contact the Davis Police Department.