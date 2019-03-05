WATCH:Concerned Citizens Express Grievances After Protest Arrests, Stephon Clark Decision
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canada, pizza, Stranded


(CNN) — Stranded for hours on a snowy tarmac, passengers on an Air Canada flight were beginning to feel the stress, but their pilot knew the answer: 23 pizzas delivered to the airplane’s door.

Air Canada Flight 608 left Toronto bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday night, but bad weather forced the aircraft to be diverted to Fredericton, New Brunswick. After several hours stuck in the plane, the pilot decided to order food.

Jofee Larivée, the manager at Minglers Restaurant and Pub in Oromocto, received the pilot’s call and took down his order for 23 pizzas topped with cheese and pepperoni.

“We told him we could have them made in an hour or hour and a half,” Larivée said.

She said they have never delivered pizza to an airplane, and they were “laughing all night” about the unusual order.

Her crew got the pizzas ready in an hour and sent them to the airport via Minglers’ delivery service.

Larivée said she called the plane to tell the pilot of the pizzas’ arrival and the captain sent people to meet the delivery at the door.

Passenger Philomena Hughes told CNN partner CBC News that she credits the pilot for keeping the passengers informed and fed after being on the plane for about eight hours from the time they boarded in Toronto.

“It was something that could have been very stressful; he made it a lot easier,” she said. “There was lots of help, there were a couple of Air Canada Jazz pilots that were traveling on the plane and they were helping to pick up the pizza and distribute it. Everybody chipped in, so he didn’t want to take the whole credit for himself.”

Larivée also gave the pilot credit for his demeanor, noting he even called the restaurant on Tuesday to thank the staff for getting the pizza to the plane so quickly.

The plane was scheduled to arrive back in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s