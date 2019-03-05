SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is set to announce the results of his office’s investigation of the shooting of Stephon Clark.

The California Department of Justice has been doing an independent criminal investigation into the shooting. Becerra will be announcing the results at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she would not be filing charges against the two Sacramento police officers involved in the March 18, 2018 incident.

Schubert went into a detailed explanation behind her decision, saying the evidence supports the officers’ statements that they believed Clark was pointing a gun. Clark was only holding a cellphone.

The decision to not charge the officers has been met with backlash. Protesters in support of Clark staged a sit-in at Arden Fair Mall, prompting the mall to be closed for all of Sunday.

Monday, a large group of protesters descended on East Sacramento near the Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard. After reports of people keying cars and protesters refusing to disperse, officers moved in and arrested a total of 84 people.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement saying he was “disappointed” in the way the protest ended.

“I’m very disappointed the protest ended the way it did. I have many questions about what went on that precipitated the order to disperse and the subsequent arrests,” Steinberg said in a statement.

At least one reporter for the Sacramento Bee was among those arrested. Steinberg was also critical of the reporter’s arrest.

“No matter the reason an order to disperse was given, no member of the press should be detained for doing their job,” Steinberg wrote.

Activists are also expected to be at the Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday.