SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is about to see where it stands on the culinary map.

Tuesday, the Michelin Guide announced that their upcoming edition will be covering the entire state of California. Previously, the guide only rated restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This means that Sacramento restaurants will be up for consideration for Michelin stars.

Michelin stars are coveted by restaurants across the world. A one-star rating means a place is a “very good restaurant,” while a two-star rating means the place is “worth a detour.” The highest rating, three stars, means the spot is “worth a special journey.”

Restaurants in Healdsburg, Los Gatos, San Francisco, St. Helena and Yountville have been awarded three Michelin stars.

Being awarded a star is considered on the highest honors in the restaurant world, but the guide does have its detractors. Los Angeles was under consideration for the guide’s 2008-2009 edition, but much to many chefs’ frustrations no restaurants were awarded three stars.

The California Michelin guide is expected to drop in June.