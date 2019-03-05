



— Charter schools will now need to follow the same rules that public school districts follow, in terms of transparency and accountability.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Tuesday. The law says public money must go through the same rules and scrutiny that all public money goes through whether it’s invested in traditional public schools or in a non-profit charter.

The measure will ensure that charter school governing boards observe the same open meeting, conflict-of-interest, and disclosure laws as traditional public schools.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.