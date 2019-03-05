



— Each year the streets in front of South Sacramento businesses are brightly decorated for Christmas, but now, over two months later, some people are puzzled why the holiday-themed banners and lights haven’t been taken down.

Months after Christmas ended, 85 banners with Santa and Frosty the Snowman still decorate city streetlights along the commercial streets.

So who left the decorations up?

Bill Knowlton is the Executive Director of the Mack Road Partnership which puts the decorations up each year.

“I am responsible 100% you can’t blame the city folks one bit,” Knowlton said. “After the holidays, first of the year are usually we usually take them down.”

The business district has two sets of signs, one for Christmas, and another for the rest of the year. Knowlton says those other ones are worn out and are being replaced, so he’s trying to save money by only hiring a crew once. That way they can take down the Christmas decorations and put up the new banners at the same time.

“You try very hard to be fiscally responsible and watch the dollars,” Knowlton said.

Some people feared it was just another sign the city was neglecting this disadvantaged neighborhood, but Knowlton said that’s not the case.

“This community deserves everything else that every other community gets, and so if it takes another 30-45 days to do it right, I’d rather do it right,” Knowlton said.

Until then, it will remain the most wonderful time of the year a little longer.

The mayor and city council have pledged millions of dollars for improvements to South Sacramento and other disadvantaged communities. The business district is hoping for some of that money.