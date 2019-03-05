



— The Sacramento City Council meeting was flooded with concerned citizens Tuesday evening to speak to officials about the Stephon Clark decision and protest arrests.

The meeting went into recess after protesters began chanting and banging on the glass of the city hall chambers. Some protesters tore down curtains along the windows of the chambers.

Sac city council meeting comes to a brief halt as protesters began chanting and banging on the glass of city hall chambers. This following 84 arrests last night in East Sac Protests pic.twitter.com/UYOmUsqGH5 — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) March 6, 2019

It is unclear why the chanting began at this point. There is a strong police presence at the meeting.

All city council members, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, left the meeting as emotions started to boil over.

Some community leaders attempted to bring order to the meeting and calm protesters, saying they should take advantage of the opportunity to speak to the city council.

Just before 7 p.m., the city council came back to order and citizens returned to their seats. The city council members returned to the chambers to proceed with the meeting.

