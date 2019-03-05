Filed Under:asbestos, FDA


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not use certain cosmetic products from Claire’s because they may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Samples of the following products tested positive for tremolite asbestos during FDA testing:

  • Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17
  • Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15
  • Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

(Credit: FDA.gov)

If you have any of these products, the FDA recommends stopping using them. Claire’s told the FDA that it does not believe the affected products are still available for sale.

For more information, check out the FDA website. 

