EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a suspect vehicle in the burglary of a gun store.

The Sheriff’s office said the three occupants of the truck were involved in the burglary in Shingle Springs on Durock Road. The suspects reportedly broke into the gun store and got away with a gun safe and firearms.

If anyone knows the vehicle or recognizes the suspects, please contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office or call Detective Macres at 530-642-4718.