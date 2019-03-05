



— After delaying the Half Dome preseason permit lottery, Yosemite National Park announced Tuesday that the lottery will open at 7 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, March 13.

The lottery was previously delayed as the national park transitioned to a new provider. The lottery to get permits to ascend the subdome steps and the Half Dome cables are usually available on March 1.

Park Rangers install the cables each spring and take them down each fall. Typically, the cables are up from May to early October.

READ ALSO: Hiker Struck By Rock, Ice Killed On Closed Yosemite Trail

Permits are distributed by lottery on Recreation.gov. Hikers can get permits in the preseason lottery, with 225 permits available, and daily lotteries through the season.

For the latest information on the Half Dome preseason lottery, please visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/hdpermits.htm.