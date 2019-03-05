



HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS SF) — After surviving 44 hours in the rugged wilderness near their Humboldt County home, 8 and 5-year-old sisters Leia and Caroline Carrico and their parents met with reporters Monday to describe their ordeal.

A fire chief and firefighter from a local volunteer department found the sisters dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday after they got lost near their home in the small community of Benbow on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, Leia Carrico described how the two were able to stay warm and protected them from the rain. “”We found shelter, a tree branch near to the ground and we had my sister’s rain jacket to keep us warm … We turned it sideways so both of us had an armhole that we stuck our arms into.”

Leia also said she helped her younger sister cope with their predicament. “My sister cried the whole night and so I told her to think happy thoughts of our family, and so I kept watch for most of the night.”

