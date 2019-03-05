SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters are assessing a hazmat incident at the UC Davis Medical Center at 45th and X Street.

The building has been evacuated after a 60-gallon container of liquid nitrogen leaked at the medical center’s cancer center, according to Sacramento Fire’s public information officer.

Officials declared this as a level 2 hazmat and are still on the scene determining the best method to dispose of the container.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.