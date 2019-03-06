



— This weekend it’ll be time to spring the clocks forward one hour for daylight saving time.

Many people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks after Californians voted to pass Proposition 7 back in November. Nearly 60 percent of voters agreed that they don’t want to keep changing the clocks twice a year, joining Hawaii and Arizona as states that do not recognize the time change.

Proposition 7 passed in November 59.8%-40.2%.

So could this be the last time we change our clocks? Maybe.

The passage of Prop 7 allows lawmakers to pass a law to permanently set California’s standard time to year-round daylight saving time. Assemblymembers Kansen Chu (D-25th District), Lorena Gonzalez (D-80th District) and Jay Obernolte (R-33rd District) introduced Assembly Bill 7 in December.

Before the law takes effect it would need to be authorized by the federal government.

AB 7 would need a vote of a two-thirds majority. The bill has not yet been voted on by lawmakers, it has been referred to a committee.

If that happens, the bill states: