



— A Somerset couple says the IRS was after them for what they believe was an H&R Block mistake. When the company refused to honor its Peace of Mind Protection Plan, it was time to call Kurtis.

The couple said they paid extra for this protection from the tax preparer, but they still had to fight to get H&R Block to pay for the mistakes.

Sandra Dee Rennert said she received a letter from the IRS saying her 2016 federal tax return was being audited. Rennert said H&R Block claimed they could deduct tens of thousands of dollars in her husband’s work travel expenses.

But the IRS didn’t agree and said the Rennerts owed $8,518.

The couple had paid extra for H&R Block’s Peace of Mind Protection Plan which says, “If we make a mistake, we’ll reimburse you for up to $6,000 in additional taxes owed.” After another disappointing trip to the mailbox, Rennert learned H&R Block denied the Peace of Mind claim saying their return was correct with the information provided and the additional taxes were not H&R Block’s fault.

“I was in disbelief. I was expecting it to be the check we were expecting,” Rennert said.

Another CBS13 viewer, John Harris, had his Peace of Mind claim denied by H&R Block last year after the company left a box blank and miscalculated his taxes. He owed $6,400 to the IRS.

Tax attorney Betty Williams says you may not realize it, but you are usually the one who owes the IRS, even if the tax preparer makes a mistake.

However, Williams said H&R block does have the guarantee. So why didn’t the company honor it in these cases? H&R Block did not say why they denied Rennert and Harris but they did end up apologizing and cut them both checks.

H&R Block says your claim may be denied if you don’t contact them and submit the paperwork within 60 days of getting an IRS notice. The company also said once you hand over the documentation and information they require, a claim will typically get resolved within four to six weeks.