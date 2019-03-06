



STOCKTON (CBS13) – A cash reward is being offered in the murder of two teenage boys in Stockton.

Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The 14 and 15-year-olds were gunned down on Feb. 24 in the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue. One of the victims was from Sacramento and the other was from Stockton.

Detectives still don’t have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.