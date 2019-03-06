  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) – A cash reward is being offered in the murder of two teenage boys in Stockton.

Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The 14 and 15-year-olds were gunned down on Feb. 24 in the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue. One of the victims was from Sacramento and the other was from Stockton.

Detectives still don’t have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s